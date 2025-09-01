How Osinbajo clashed with DSS over Sowore’s detention

It has been revealed how former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo clashed with the Department of State’s Security (DSS) over the refusal of the agency to obey a court order for the release of Omoyele Sowore during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

This is contained in a new book by Richard Akinnola, titled “I WRITE WHAT I LIKE”.

Akinnola said in the book:



“Sometime in 2019, at the height of the detention of Omoyele Sowore by the Buhari government and the refusal of the DSS to obey court order for his release, l booked an appointment with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. I was aware of the previous efforts made by VP Osinbajo to get the DSS obey the court order, which almost led to a face-off with the security agency.



“Osinbajo said he had a job to go back to after leaving the office and he could not be around when such an order was being flouted. The DSS had told him that there could not be two presidents, a veiled reference to how Osinbajo, as acting president in 2018, sacked Lawal Daura as DG of DSS. Nonetheless, l still decided to see him, so that he could put more pressure on his government, which he did that day and Sowore was released same day I came to see him.



“Beyond the issue of advocacy,” Akinnola wrote, “I sometimes explored back channels to get things done, like in the case of the then detained Shitte leader, El Zakzakky, who was eventually granted bail, through this method”.

The 198-page book, made up of twenty chapters, essentially is a compilation of some of the author’s Facebook posts between 2017 and 2025.



The book is scheduled to be unveiled at the Airport hotel on Saturday, September 13 during the author’s 67th birthday Summit titled “A handshake across the Niger: The Yoruba/Igbo detente,” under the Chairmanship of Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.