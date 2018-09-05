N45m, N12m presidential nomination forms by APC, PDP

It does not mean that they cannot afford it. Some, who said they can’t afford meant that they can’t just pay N55m, for a nomination form, because it is not a justified spending.

It is not that they don’t have the money for it. It is just expensive. That amount could be used for something more meaningful. People have priorities that they should spend the money on.

The money is huge in an economy like ours.

Mr. Adetiloye Adetoyese, Business Manager

One of the reasons for payment of monies by aspirants for the purchase of nomination forms is that it serves as a veritable means to enable the parties to have funds for campaign purposes.While it is assumed that we have only one presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress,APC, whose form is N45 million, The PDP has over 14 presidential aspirants.If only we can go back to the era of government-funded political parties when the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and the National Republican Convention, NRC, existed.

Mr. Obaro Othihiwa, Businessman

This is another game by the political parties. Nigerians, should not be deceived again. This is a way of exploiting Nigerians. We should not allow it to work. President Buhari can’t decieve us again. He can’t afford N55m but he spent so much on his medical trips and vacations.

His son could afford a bike worth over N30m.

Nigerains are wiser now, except those, who have refused to be wise. He deceived us in 2014 that he could not afford the money for his form.

Miss Precious Opara, Model

It is disheartening that a party which prides itself as an agent of change will price its nomination forms out of the reach of the people it hopes to serve.How can APC, price its presidential nomination forms at 45million naira after the President had signed the Not Too Young to Run Bill?How many young people can cough out 45million to pick up the forms? APC appears to be giving the nod to the young to run for office while at the same time, using the backdoor to deter them from running for office by out-pricing its ticket.

Mr. Charles Ighobefai, Businessman

How can the aspirants pay so much for forms and people will expect them not to steal in order to recoup their money?

President Buhari really can’t afford it, some didn’t even realise he cut down his salary from day one.

If all our politicians could do the same thing, the country would benefit from but they won’t do that. Some youths are even saying that Saraki is better.

Do they know how much some of these politicians have stolen from us?

Miss Obi Precious, Presenter

I have an impression that the President meant that the price of the form is expensive. It is not that he cannot afford it. I have the impression he is saying that the fee be reduced for people to be able to buy the forms. However, the price is a mockery of the Not Too Young to Run law. It does not encourage young people to run for elective positions.. It is a charade by APC stalwarts.

Miss Akande Temiloluwa, Student