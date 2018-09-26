Man, 22, docked for snatching lady’s handbag

A 22-year-old man, Oyeniyi Olaotan, who allegedly snatched a female handbag containing one Tecno cellphone and N20,000 cash on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.



Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, however, granted the accused N50,000 bail, after he pleaded not guilty.

Sule-Amzat ordered the accused to provide two sureties as part of the bail conditions.

She said the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The accused, who resides at Mushin area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Jan. 20, at 12.30 p.m. at Mushin, Lagos.

He said the accused, snatched a handbag containing the cellphone and money belonging to the complainant, Uwanifo Chika, while she was trying to board a vehicle.

“He came suddenly from the rear and snatched her bag containing the Tecno phone and cash, all valued at N65, 000,” he said.

Emuerhi said the accused was later apprehended by the police from Alakara Division.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015(Revised).

Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The case was adjourned until Dec. 20 for trial. (NAN)