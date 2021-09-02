Two men, Joshua Odoh, 26, and Saheed Olayiwola, 36, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for alleged N1.8 million fraud.

The men (defendants) whose addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, fraud and theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 6 at 11 p.m. at Humble Star Hotel, situated at Capitol Road, Dopemu, Agege, Lagos.

Emuerhi said the duo fraudulently collected the money from the complainant, Mr Franklin Ogbodo, with a promise to get him a working permit, Dubai visa but they failed to do so.

He said all efforts made by the complainant to get back his money from the defendants failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 411, 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 314 stipulates 15 years jail term for collecting money under false pretense, while Section 287 stipulates three years for stealing.

The Magistrate, Abiodun Adegbaye, admitted the defendants to a N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adegbaye adjourned the case until Sept. 23 for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria