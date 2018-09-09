Jump ship now, PDP already dead – APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

….Leave sinking, rudderless ship and come over to the APC

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC says the Peoples Democratic Party PDP is dead, urging ‘progressive-minded’ members of the opposition to jump ship ahead of the next general elections.



This was as the party challenged the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike to name PDP presidential aspirants who he alleged are being sponsored by the ruling party.

APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena in a statement Sunday in Abuja said; “In reacting to the allegations by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that the All Progressives Congress APC has sponsored some Peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential aspirants, it is understandable that the PDP in its despair over its failed 2019 election bid for the presidency has resorted to comical conspiracies.

“Instead of putting it house in order, it is laughable that Governor Wike and his PDP cohorts are clutching on straws it is desperate bid to remain in public reckoning in the face of imminent 2019 defeat.

“Meanwhile, we challenge Governor Wike to be brave enough and name the APC-sponsored aspirants among the crowd that have signified interest to run for the presidency under the PDP.

“We urge the PDP to quickly wake up to the reality that the 2019 presidential elections have been won and lost.

“The PDP is a dead party and we urge its members who share our progressive ideals to leave the sinking and rudderless ship and come over to the APC which is rebuilding and repositioning the country in all facets”, the statement added.