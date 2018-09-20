Insurance company marketer bolts with employer’s N1.39m

Abeokuta – A 34-year-old, Dan Ismaila, was on Thursday docked at an Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly forging receipts and stealing N1.39 million belonging to his employer, Mutual Benefits Life Assurance Ltd.



The accused is facing a three-count charge of forgery, false representation and stealing.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Sunday Eigbejiale, the accused committed the offences between July 2015 and April 2017 at Panseke in Ibara area of Abeokuta.

Eigbejiale said the accused, a marketer with the company, forged the statement of account dated April 2017 with the name, Avovome Onize Saudat.

“The accused, being a marketer, forged the company’s payment receipts on several occasions with different cash payments received by him which he did not remit to the company.

“The accused forged and stole the sum of N1.39 million which is the total money he has been stealing for years before he was caught,” the prosecutor told the court.

The offences contravened Sections 363, 390 and 465 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adelaja granted him bail of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja said the sureties must be working within the court’s jurisdiction and own a landed property in the area.

She adjourned the case until Oct.10 for mention. (NAN