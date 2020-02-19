Man allegedly steals N250,000 gold chain at Tejuoso market

Kindly Share This Story:

A 24-year-old man, Seidu Abdulahi, who allegedly stole a 3.9 gram gold chain worth N250,000, on Wednesday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Abdulahi, of no fixed address, is facing a charge of stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in the month of January, at Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos.

Osayande alleged that the defendant, who got tips for bringing customers to shop owners in Yaba, tricked the complainant, one Bashiru Mumini, into believing that someone wanted to buy a gold chain, and immediately absconded with it.

She said that Abdulahi was arrested weeks after, when he was spotted again at the market.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Abdulahi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Adelaja adjourned the case until March 25, for trial.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

