Self-styled company director bolts with bank’s N6.6m

Badagry (Lagos State) – A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Wednesday granted a reprieve to a 43-year-old, Odutayo Odufote, charged with N6.66 million theft.

The accused, who is being tried for a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretences, was released on a N2 million bail.



The accused had denied committing the offence.

Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya, who granted the accused bail, ordered him to produce two sureties in like sum.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offences on April 5 about 10.30p.m at Km 21, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Cele Nica area, Badagry.

Ikem alleged the accused with the intent to defraud, falsely presented himself as a Director of Leading Horse Ventures, and collected N6.66 million from Giant Stride Microfinance Bank for haulage business.

The offences contravened Sections 280 and 313 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for Dec.12. (NAN)