Impeached Delta Speaker, Igbuya, defects to APC

*Picks APC HoR form

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – IMPEACHED Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and member representing Sapele constituency in the House, Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the All Progreasives Congress, APC.

Igbuya who was impeached in May, 2017 by 22 out of the 29 members of the House over his alleged “high-handedness and unacceptable leadership style,” has also picked the APC House of Representative form to represent Sapele, Okpe and Uvwie federal constituency ahead of the 2019 general election.

His defection was confirmed Monday by one of his legislative aide, Wisdom Boyitie.

Boyitie also confirmed the purchase and submission of the APC House of Representative form by the former Speaker who he said is confident of emerging victorious at the polls on the platform of the APC.

He said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that the immediate past Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly have yielded to pressure on him to represent the people of Sapele, Okpe and Uvwie in the green chambers.

” He submitted his form at the APC headquarters, Abuja having met the needed requirements of the party.

“However, he would be doing that on the platform of the APC and would be making his intention known formally in a couple of days time.”