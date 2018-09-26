Group donates exercise books to school, promises e-library setup

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Erhurun Uneme Development Association (EUDA) Lagos Branch has donated 60 leaves exercise book sealed and delivered to the Principal, Mr Uduimoh Ayo of Igbode Mixed Grammar School Erhurun Uneme, Akoko Edo LGA ESO state.

The Chairman of the association, Mr Peter Balogun, represented by his vice chairman Mr Joseph Olorunfemi and the Secretary Mr Francis Kadiri said that Lagos branch initiated this gesture to alleviate the cost of educational materials.

According to him, “Lagos branch started this gesture six years ago to both Secondary and the Primary Schools in Erhurun community and we have maintained it consistently to ensure that at the beginning of a new session, we distribute Exercise Books to all the students and the pupils”.

This gesture is to alleviate the cost of purchasing educational materials burdensome on the shoulders of parents. According to the vice chairman, Lagos branch will continue to play important role in the school as it is the bedrock to developing future leaders of tomorrow.

The Principal of the School, Mr Uduimoh Ayo in his response said ” we as an institution have had to enjoy the benevolence of Lagos branch over and over again. We thank everyone who have contributed in no small measure to make the production of these books possible. However, we want to appeal that the problem of instructional material for instructors and mini Library for the students’ research be given attention by our benefactor.” Expressed Mr Ayo.

Commending the efforts of the group, HRM Oba M Braimoh, Clan Head Uneme Central, Akoko Edo LGA explained that the development of their community was for the betterment of all.

abreast him of their mission to the school. His Highness reminded them of the old long parable ” Anyone who does good for this community, does good to himself or herself. If you think no one sees you, he who is greater than us all sees everyone.

“You don’t need the prayer of anyone, you have prayed for yourselves. God bless Lagos members who remember this community at all times, he concluded.