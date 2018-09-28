Fire: Wike meets traders at burnt Fruit and Vegetable Market

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Friday morning met with traders at the burnt Fruit and Vegetable Market where he directed the Special Adviser on Special Projects to immediately re-design the market and commence reconstruction processes.

The governor on Thursday night conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the market after the fire incident was reported to him.

“Let me assure you that I have directed Special Adviser on Special Projects so that we can rebuild the market immediately “, he said.

He reassured the traders that his administration will offer them assistance to get their lives back on track.

Governor Wike directed the Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area and the councillor of the area where the market is located to work with the traders to draw up a comprehensive list of shop owners and affected traders for the government’s intervention.

He said: “Those of you who sell here, I have told the Mayor and the councillor representing here to get your names , so that we can reach out to you”.

He reiterated his appeal to the affected traders to cooperate with the Rivers State Government for the necessary action .

“What I saw here yesterday and this morning is so painful. Please endure and cooperate with us. Your problem is our problem. What affects you, affects the Government.

“This is your source of livelihood and we will find a way to assist you rebuild your lives”, he said.

He added that the State Government will investigate the cause of the inferno.