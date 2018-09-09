Ex-UNN student wins NYSC Essay Competition

By Olayinka Latona

A former student of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Mr. Felix Emmanuel serving in Ekiti State, has emerged winner of the seventh edition of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Essay Competition and national symposium, organised by the Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN.

Six corps members finished tops out of thousands of competitors that took part in this year’s competition titled: “Empowered youths: drivers of Nigeria’s socio-economic growth and development.”

Emmanuel’s essay, scored the highest mark to beat Mr. Segun Ekundayo, currently serving in Bayelsa State and Ibidadolapo Olufade, serving in Kwara State who ranked second and third respectively.

Speaking at the event at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Lagos, President/Board chairman of BSN, Dr. Aaron Nuhu and Assistant General Secretary, Publishing, Pastor Victor ‘Damilare urged governments at all levels to create enabling environm-ent and policies that would allow entre-preneurs to thrive in the country.

Dr. Nuhu also emphasised the need for Nigerian youths to develop the necess-ary skills, attitudes and attributes to succeed and excel in their chosen careers.

In his words: “Government alone cannot provide everything for everybody. Gov-ernment can provide a level playing gr-ound and a comfortable environment for every youth; like stable electricity which is now at an abysmal level, good roads for those going into agriculture, good healthcare system and establish good information institutions where our youths can be trained.

“The youth also have their own role to play as they must engage in activities that will make them self employed instead of remaining idle in search of white collar jobs,” he counseled.

The 2018 winner, Emmanuel challenged Nigerian youths to take their destiny in their hands.