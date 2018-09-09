Direct primary: Ogboru should prove his claimed popularity – Utomi

Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Delta State and a governorship aspirant on the party platform, Prof Pat Utomi has challenged Chief Great Ogboru, to test his claimed popularity by agreeing to direct primary to prove how popular he is among party faithful.



Utomi stated this at Okpara-inland, Ethiope East local government area, where APC leaders and stakeholders numbering over 3000 from the 11 wards in the LGA gathered to endorse him as their preferred party governorship candidate for 2019 election.

APC leaders and stakeholders led by Mr Eugene Adegor, said that they have critically looked at all the party aspirants running for governorship and that Prof. Utomi stands out because we believe he can deploy his wealth of experience in economic development and global contact to transform Delta state if elected.

According to him, “APC leaders and stakeholders in Ethiope East unanimously endorse Prof Pat Utomi as our party governorship candidate, because your understanding of how wealth is created and global reach needed to pull capital into Delta state, adding that it would be a shame on APC if it fails to nominate Utomi.

“We also urging you and other party leaders to insist on direct primaries in choosing our candidates, we are not going to support the complete handing over of our great party to one man who is afraid to face his party members to test his acceptability.

Mr Clever Ibojor from Eku, moved the motion for the endorsement of Prof. Pat Utomi as the party candidate by APC leaders and stakeholders in Ethiope East, LGA, and was supported by Chief Okotie Ikpinima, from Abraka same ward with Chief Ogboru supported it.

Responding to is endorsement, Utomi thanked the people for the huge turnout and promised to transform Ethiope East and other parts of Delta if elected as governor noting that he will bring his friends to invest to create wealth and employment for the teaming unemployed Delta youths.

“I am so happy to see this huge crowd. We do not control any structure because we did not fight for it. While they were fighting for structure, I was going round the state with the sole aim of uniting and building the party. The huge turn out to receive me today is my reward and I cherish it more than anything. If without the control of the structure, we can pull this crowd, I wonder how how it would have been if we control the structure”, Utomi said.

He also charge the party national leadership to insist on direct primaries in Delta to ensure that every aspirants is giving a level playing group and the most popular candidates emerge to fly the party flag.

According to him; “those who claim to be very popular should come and test their popularity with the party members through direct primaries and not through handpicked delegate elections as was proposed by some people to gain unfair advantage because of their hold on the party structure”