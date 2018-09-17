Delegate election: Imo PDP chieftain angry over list

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Angry reactions have trailed the recent delegate election of the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A chieftain of PDP, Mr Kelechi Igwe, leader of Imo Youth for Good Governance Monday in Owerri, blamed Osita Chidoka, three man panel that headed the delegate election in the state, over the alleged doctoring of the delegate list.

He said the plot was to favour a particular governorship aspirant in the party.

Igwe said: “What happened in Imo State last Sunday was a rape on internal democracy. It was the exact thing that led to the fall of PDP in 2015. I can’t believe that we are yet to learn our lessons.

He also was of the view that, “Apart from doctoring the list of delegate the panel completely disenfranchised some delegates and wrote a ‘fake’ list that was submitted to the national secretariat.

“The genuine concerns of aggrieved aspirants must be addressed. Any attempt to use that tainted list will surely backfire.

It will be hypocritical for the PDP leadership to attack the rival APC of manipulation of primaries whereas the same lack of transparency in the system pervades in PDP.

“The only way the anger of the people would be assuaged is for the national leadership of PDP to conduct a fresh delegates’ election with an unbiased umpire.

“For the Imo electorate to take us serious, we must have a transparent, credible, free and fair delegates election that would produce an acceptable governorship candidate.