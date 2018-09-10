Editor: P. N. Ndubueze

Publisher: Ahmadu Bello University Press Ltd.

Page: 532p

Reviewers: Ibrahim Sanusi Chinade and Aminu Mohammed Dukku

As cybercrimes reach unprecedented level and sophistication, with internet criminals becoming more effective than ever, coupled with the fact that all aspects of human activities are increasingly being automated and online—the restaurants where we eat, the cars we drive, the electricity plants that power our cities, the military installations that protect our respective territories, etc. Studying cyber criminology has all the more become indispensable.

The book, Cyber Criminology and Technology-Assisted Crime Control: A Reader, comes handy in this respect. The contributors demonstrate their deep understanding of different aspects of the menace of cybercrimes and contemporary issues around them. It attempts lucid explanations of concepts; manifestations and various forms of cybercrimes.

The book is divided into five parts with the first part in two chapters, focusing on introducing the reader to the concept of cyber criminology—its preoccupation, focus and historical evolution. By this beginning, cyber criminology is contextualised and situated rightly within the global forces that led to its emergence and its growing popularity. The second segment of part one of the book discusses, in introductory format, some integral aspects of cyber criminology, cyber stalking and cyber bullying, which are also on the rise—their definitions, typologies and various manifestations.

Part two of the book deals with the issue of cyber-deviance. It is interesting that as the reader may note from this part through to the rest of the parts, the book goes interdisciplinary. The part focuses on the relationship between our sociology as humans and cyber deviance. The roles of language, gender, mobile phones and social media in cyber deviance are discussed in this section.

The third and fourth parts of the book are dedicated to the most critical and sophisticated aspects of cyber criminology, cybercrime and cyber terrorism. The multi-disciplinary contributors in this section discuss how cybercrimes are negatively affecting our businesses and financial markets, the economy and how they aid the menace of human trafficking and the security of nations.

As would be expected, following vivid descriptions and lucid explanations of burning issues around cyber criminology, the final part of the book attempt to proffer technological solutions to the problems of cybercrimes. It pays attention to the roles of Global Positioning System, GPS and how other technologies can be used to control cybercrimes and terrorism and secure our nations. It is impressive that this section pays attention to Nigeria’s situation, since Nigeria is lagging behind in the use of technology-assisted crime control mechanisms.

Acknowledgements: This book was funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Tetfund, under its Manuscript/Book Publication Development.

Dr. Ibrahim Sanusi Chinade is a lecturer in the Department of English and Linguistics, Federal University Dutse, while Dr. Aminu Mohammed Dukku is a Senior Lecturer and Head, Department of Sociology, Bayero University Kano.