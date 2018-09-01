Customs tightens security on Nigeria waterways

BY UMAR YUSUF,YOLA

Adamawa/Taraba States’ command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has tightened its security on the nation’s waterways on the borders between the two states and the Cameroon Republic.

The command also intercepted 440 bags of banned rice on Nigeria/Cameroon water ways in Adamawa State.

Consequently, the Area comptroller in charge of the two states, Mr Kamardeen Olumoh read riot Act to smugglers and warned them to desist from engaging in economic sabotage.

Displaying some of the incepted bags rice at the borderline communities, he said the command would not rest on its oars to make smuggling an unattractive business.

“These bags of banned rice were intercepted in the waterways. We were able to achieve this through reliable information. We will not spare anybody in our battle against contraband goods being shipped into this country. We appeal to smugglers to look for legitimate work because there is no way in which they will beat security personnel mounted on the various routes in Adamawa/Taraba states” he said

Mr Kamuldin Olumo explained that in line with the vision of the Comptroller General of NCS, Hameed Ali, the command was able to block waterways and land route entries commonly used by smugglers into the country.