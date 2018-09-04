CONGRESS: Alleged plot to impose delegates raises dust in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

AHEAD of the primaries, crisis is brewing in Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over alleged plots of a governorship aspirant to impose his proponents as delegates.

Already, some aspirants have started kicking and making efforts to frustrate the plot.

One of such complaints came from Ikeduru Local Government Area, where a House of Assembly aspirant, Uche Ogbuagu, raised an alarm that there was a plan to hijack the delegate congresses scheduled to hold on September 8, 2018.

Vanguard gathered that Ogbuagu made his feelings known during a stakeholders’ meeting reportedly held at Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s residence.

At the meeting where party members and aspirants were said to have bared their minds, Ogbuagu, was said to have aired his fears of a plan to impose delegates list to favour a particular governorship aspirant.

In that meeting, a source told Vanguard that Iwuanyanwu also warned against anybody planning to stop the people’s will from prevailing.

Meanwhile, a group called Imo PDP Mandate Initiative, has reacted to a statement credited to Chief Iwuanyanwu regarding the delegate congress.

The statement, which was made available to Vanguard in Owerri, by Luke Udo Anujiofor, pleaded with Chief Iwuanyanwu to be fair to all members of the PDP, and the aspirants.

“We equally condemn in totality, the statement credited to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, at a PDP leadership meeting in Ikeduru LGA that the appointed delegates list, drawn by a (governorship aspirant) will be adopted and used as the authentic delegates without voting or election.

“We view this sad development as the height of impunity, intimidation and suppression. This is the same practice that nearly destroyed our party in the past. This is in gross violation of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017),” the statement added.

Some of the top PDP governorship aspirants include former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; the Senator Representing Imo East, Sam Daddy Anyanwu; former Senator who represented Imo North, Attan Achonu; and former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, Jude Njoku.