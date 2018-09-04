Communication scholars/professionals converge in Asaba tomorrow

ASABA – ASSOCIATION of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria, ACSPN, will kick- start its two-day 5th Annual Conference tomorrow (Wednesday) at Asaba, Delta State capital.

Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is the chief host, while former Minister of Information, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, will chair the UNESCO and Delta State Government-powered conference with the theme: Media Narratives: Hate Speech, Fake News and Political Stability in Africa.

Vice-President, Head, ACSPN, South-South zone and Conference Coordinator, Dr. Majority Oji, in a statement, said the Panel on Media Narratives as Bridges will be chaired by Emeritus Professor, University of Pennsylvania, USA, and former Minister of Information, Sierra Leone, Prof. Cecil Blake and President, International Mentor Association for Media Education, Barcelona, Spain and Member, UNESCO Group of Experts on Media and Information Litercay, Prof. Samy Tayie.

Special guest of honour is former Director-General, Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, Dr. Tom Adaba and royal fathers of the day – Ovie of Umigwha Abraka, HRM (AVM) Lucky Ararile (retd), Asagba of Asaba and Obi (Prof.) Joseph Edozien. Guest of honour is the Vice- Chancellor, Delta State University, Abraka, as Commissioner of Information, Delta State, Mr. Patrick Ukah is host.

Participants on Media Narratives as Bridges are the editors of Vanguard, Punch, Thisday, Daily Trust, Daily Independent, The Nation, Pointer, Directors-General of NTA, FRCN, Online Pulse, Online Naija, Channels, AIT, DBS and others.