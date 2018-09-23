Breaking News
Breaking: INEC fixes sept 27 for Osun election re-run

On 3:10 pmIn News, Osun Polls, Politics by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwafor Sunday

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Sunday announced that the Osun gubernatorial election which was earlier declared inconclusive would hold its  re-run on Thursday, 27 September.

Osun election
Disclosing this after due consultation with political parties’ agents at the INEC office in Osogbo, the INEC’s Chief Returning Officer in Osun State, Joseph Adeola Fuwape, according to DailyTrust, opined that  PDP secured a total vote of 254,698 with APC candidate seconding with 254,345 votes.

PDP used a margin of 353 votes to top APC.

Details later:


