Breaking: Court declares Imo Deputy Governor’s impeachment illegal

On 3:12 pmIn News, Politics by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwafor Sunday

Madumere

The political tension in Imo state is gradually reducing as the state High Court sitting in Owerri on Tuesday declared the impeachment of Eze Madumere, Imo state deputy governor as invalid and of no legal effect.

 

Details later:

 

 


