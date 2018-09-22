Breaking: APC’s GAC okays primary for Ambode, Sanwoolu, Hamzat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos Chapter, which is the state’s highest advisory political body headed by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Saturday, insisted on direct primary for all gubernatorial aspirants slated for September, 29th, 2018 to choose the party flag bearer for the 2019 general poll.

The governorship aspirants who have obtained nomination forms and submitted same, include: incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Tinubu preferred candidate and Managing Director, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Dr. Femi Hamzat.

The 22-man council members, who met Saturday, evening at Tinubu’s, Bourdillon residence, Ikoyi, Lagos, ratified the decision. The group had earlier met last Wednesday, at the same venue and deferred final decision on guber ticket till today, Saturday, September, 22.

Membership of the council, made up of the governor and leaders of the party across the three senatorial districts of the state, include, APC, chairman, Tunde Balogun, Dr. Olorunfemi Bashorun; Senator Anthony Adefuye, Prof. Tunde Samuel, Chief Adeyemi Ikuforiji, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi and Cardinal James Odumbaku, Chief Lanre Rasak, Dr. Yomi Finnih among others.

With this decision, Ambode is faced with difficult task ahead because of his unpopularity in the party which favoured Sanwoolu, courtesy of Tinubu’s support.

More details soon