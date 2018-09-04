Botu promises robust representation if elected

An aspirant for Burutu Constituency 1, seat in Delta State House of Assembly on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Churchill Botu, has assured his people of effective and robust representation that would attract meaningful development to the area.

Botu, after collecting the expression of interest and nomination forms as well as party guidelines from the state PDP secretariat, Asaba, in readiness for the forthcoming PDP primaries, said he was in the race to provide effective representation that would give the area what it deserved through collaboration with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other major stakeholders.

After being presented with the forms by the state Organising Secretary, Chief Sunday Onoriode, Botu said the area would witness transformation as he has well thought out programmes to enhance the quality of life of the people through education and empowerment among others.