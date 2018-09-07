Army apprehends 2 suspected oil thieves in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—MEN of the 222 battalion, stationed at Okpare-Olomu, Delta State, Thursday apprehended two persons suspected to be involved in illegal oil bunkering at Iwhrekeka community, Ughelli South local government area of the state.

The vehicle used in conveying the product suspected to be illegally refined diesel, was also set ablaze by the security operatives thereby sending huge balls of flames visible from Ughelli and environs into the atmosphere.

When Vanguard visited the scene of the incident at about 11a.m, the vehicle surrounded by scores of burnt vehicles used to convey stolen petroleum products, was still engulfed in fire.

On the arrest, a soldier at the base who spoke on condition of anonymity, hinted that two suspects, a male and female were arrested in connection with the incident.

He said: “The destruction of the vehicle is in line with the mandate given to the Joint Task Force, JTF, to destroy any vehicle, barge or boat being used by oil thieves to sabotage the nation’s oil assets.”