APC’s NEC to conduct direct primaries in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE Imo Allied Forces yesterday, revealed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Executive Council, NEC, will conduct direct primaries in Imo State.

The decision of the Imo APC stakeholders in support of direct primaries was taken at another APC secretariat along Okigwe Road, Owerri.

They also said that the NEC has ordered that all aspirants of elective positions in Imo State should go to Abuja and pick their forms.

The meeting was attended by top APC stakeholders including the embattled Imo Deputy governor, Eze Madumere; Senator Hope Uzodimma, representing Imo West; Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, representing Imo North and the House of Representatives member, Nana Opiah, representing Oru West, Ohaji/Egbema/ Oru East.

Others included the Hilary Eke APC state chairman under the Allied forces among others.

Speaking, Madumere said: “Let me start by appreciating all leaders. The objectives of this meeting is for all statutory delegates and aspirants to unite together.

“This issue of direct or indirect primaries will disabuse the minds. We stand for direct primaries and by God’s grace, we will succeed. Who is who in Imo APC, are here.”