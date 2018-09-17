Ambode advises corps members on projects

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has urged corps members posted to the state to look inward and create projects that would positively affect people in their host communities.

Ambode gave the advice on Monday in Lagos, during the closing ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2018 batch “B” stream 2 orientation course.

” The major objective of the NYSC is to foster unity amongst the diverse ethnic groups of our great country through its vibrant youths.

“I encourage you to create visions and projects that will positively affect the lives of people in the host communities you would be posted to.

“I also enjoin you to be good ambassadors of the NYSC and the country at large, most especially in the forthcoming general elections in 2019, which most of you would participate in as adhoc staff,’ he said.

The state governor encouraged the corps members to take advantage of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), an initiative of the state government and the NYSC to prepare them for self-employment

He urged them to take the post-camp training seriously, to enable them to access loans through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, which was established to enable youths to start their businesses.

Ambode’s speech was delivered by Mr Oluseye Oladejo, the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations.

In his address, Mr Muhammed Momoh, Lagos State Coordinator, NYSC, appealed to the state government to help the scheme realise its plans to construct its permanent orientation camp in the state.

” I wish to appreciate the governor for being a worthy father and for the support given to the scheme at all times.

“While we appreciate the allocation of land for the construction of a befitting orientation camp at Agbowa, I wish to implore the governor to use his good office to make the dream a reality.

“This will ameliorate the serious challenge of space constraints we face in the present facility,” he said.

Momoh advised the corps members to accept postings for their primary assignments in good faith, while carrying out their duties with all sense of patriotism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,152 corps members comprising 1143 male and 1009 female were posted to Lagos for the exercise. (NAN)