All we need to do is follow the ‘man wey sabi’ – Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Socail Media, has said that all that Nigerians need to do is follow that man that knows the way.

Onochie referreing to her principal further said that world leaders said : ‘We can’t have enough of Nigeria’s Leader. We must learn from him, how he has managed to keep Nigeria afloat after such deathly heist by a gang of PDP looters….’

She made this known on her FaceBook page

WE HAVE THE BEST.

PDP: He’s not good he’s not good. He won’t loot and he’s won’t let us loot. We can’t even openly spend our looted funds. He’s also empowering the poor and the vulnerable.

Imagine how we would have share the recovered Abacha loot! We will use a CUPP to scoop up falsehood and hate campaign to stop him.

ME: In your dreams will you smell having control over our nation again. Never again.

God has blessed our nation with a leader who loves our nation. All we need to do is follow the man wey sabi road to prosperity.

