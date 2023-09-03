I wasn’t stranded, thrown out of my UK home – Buhari’s ex-aide, Lauretta Onochie

Former Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, has denied reports that she was thrown out of an apartment in the United Kingdom.

Reports had emerged on Saturday that Onochie, who also served as a special assistant on new media to former President Muhammadu Buhari, became stranded after she was kicked out by family members.

She, however, dismissed the reports via X social media platform on Sunday, saying it was her cousin whom she sheltered that wanted to force her out.

Onochie said she retrieved her house from the said family member after a long-fought battle that did not allow her have access to her belongings.

She wrote on X, “WHAT A BATTLE, I RECOVERED MY HOME.

“My Cousin, Victor Ashiedu Fejokwu and his wife, Ruth Emereze were stranded, infact homeless at the time. I took pity on them, took them in, to house them in my home.

“A year ago, when I started making plans to return to continue housing them, they blocked my phone number. I had no access to my letters. Consequently, I missed quite a number of appointments.

“Having the key to the property, I turned up at the door, twice. They installed bolts and bolted the door from the inside and refused to let me in.

“They stopped contributing to the rent when they both have jobs, preferring to host lavish parties.

“I tried again for the last time. When I knocked, his wife sneaked from the garden into the house, to bolt the front door against me.

“Miraculously. Miraculously. She forgot to lock the garden door through where she sneaked into the house. I got access to the house through that door.”

Onochie further stated that they became nasty and when she called the police, they were dealt a heavy blow and told to vacate the house.

She added that they moved out two days ago and they will reap what they did to her.

Onochie said, “They became nasty. Of course, I called the police who dealt them a heavy blow, telling them they must vacate for me unless I was willing to continue to house them. The cowardly thug ran away before the arrival of the Police. The other young lady, went to my bed and spread herself out. Of course, I got her out.

“Then they started pleading to stay.

NO WAY! Two days later, they shamefully moved out.

“BUT WILL I BE NICE TO PEOPLE AGAIN?

Absolutely! It’s my nature to help. I will continue to be me. We reap what we sow.

“Ashiedu and his wife, will reap what they did to me. Bountifully.”