All-new Kia Cerato sets new pace in class

By Theodore Opara

Kia’s new Joker, the all-new Cerato will be arriving in Kia Motor showrooms across the country before the end of the year. A Kia source in Nigeria told Vanguard Motoring that the all-new Cerato will be the benchmark in its class in Nigeria when it finally arrives. Unveiled at the 2018 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, USA, the All-new Cerato has made a successful debut featuring its impressively enhanced exterior and interior design. Looking more dynamic and stylish, the All-new Cerato’s design has moved in a sportier direction while preserving the original design elements from predecessors.

Sophisticated, yet sporty exterior, dubbed the Mini-Kia Stinger, the All-new Cerato maintains its sporty and youthful image while evolving a more sophisticated appearance that nods to a number of sleek and dynamic styling cues inspired by the Stinger fastback sports sedan.

Jimoh Olawale, Marketing Manager, Kia Motors Nigeria disclosed that the car will build on the success and market acceptance of the previous models. The 2019 Kia Cerato has been redesigned with an entirely new aesthetic, taking the model a notch higher in its segment with its refined sporty exterior and forward-thinking technologically embedded interior, the sedan is set on a path to redefine the standards of sedans in the country,” he said.

The front end is more aggressive with a new sturdy version of Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille and a Stinger-esque headlamp design, while the Cerato is the first model in its class to come equipped with full LED headlamps. The cowl point, base of the windshield, has been moved back to afford a more athletic and well-grounded stance.

The rear bumpers are designed to look connected – Much like the Kia Sportage compact crossover, the Cerato now has a sleek horizontal trim piece that connects to the LED taillights. Gaining a more sophisticated design influenced by the Kia Stinger, the 2019 Cerato remains one of the most appealing, affordable vehicles on the market.

As outstanding as its exterior design, the Cerato’s interior has been redesigned to provide an enhanced sense of spaciousness. In order to treat both driver and passengers to a more comfortable ride, the overall length, width, and height of the Cerato have been increased to allow for more head and legroom, as well as cargo room in the trunk, offers a “class above” interior plus a higher level of comfort, fuel efficiency, and advanced driver assistance technology.

Drawing inspiration from the Stinger, the horizontal layout of the dashboard paints a picture of a wider interior. Minimizing clutter with clean lines and minimal buttons that are intuitively placed below an 8-inch touchscreen, adds a sense of openness to the Cerato’s high-tech look.

A more versatile, high-end sedan with an eye-catching design, the third-generation Cerato is more attractive to drivers seeking a compact sedan that can accommodate a versatile, active lifestyle.

Also noteworthy are the new Cerato’s structural and safety enhancements. While the outgoing Cerato was already impressive from a safety standpoint, the new 2019 model features increased chassis rigidity and higher-quality steel in hopes of achieving its highest safety test ratings yet. And although the Cerato sedan has for quite some time presented an impressive value proposition, it continues to get even better for 2019.