Toyota unleashes slew of new models for 2025, reinforces global leadership

By Theodore Opara

Determined to maintain its position as the world’s top automaker, Toyota Motor Corporation kickstarted the 2025 model year with a bold and aggressive rollout of refreshed and all-new vehicles across multiple segments.

From sedans and station wagons to SUVs, hybrids, and electric vehicles, Toyota is making a strong statement with redesigned models and expanded trim options—delivering innovation, comfort, and efficiency across the board.

The Japanese auto giant has not only refreshed designs across its lineup but also improved ride quality, enhanced interior comfort, and introduced more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly powertrains. The strategy is clear: offer a broader range of choices while maintaining Toyota’s reputation for reliability and value.

Expanded lineup, global appeal

In a bid to meet the diverse preferences of global consumers, Toyota has expanded its model and trim offerings, allowing buyers to select configurations that best suit their needs—whether it’s for urban commuting, off-road adventure, or family travel.

Despite maintaining competitive global pricing, import taxes and levies—particularly in Nigeria and other developing markets—have continued to push retail prices higher.

Nevertheless, Toyota remains one of the most sought-after brands in these regions, thanks to its reputation for durability, resale value, and accessible service networks.

Several popular Toyota models have either undergone complete redesigns or received major facelifts.

Among the key models refreshed or overhauled for the 2025 model year are Corolla Sedan & Corolla Cross, Camry, RAV4, Rumion, Crown, Land Cruiser Series (including FJ, Prado, and Land Cruiser Estate), Hilux & Tacoma pickups, Highlander, Fortuner, Sequoia, 4Runner, Sienna

RAV4 and Fortuner step up their game

RAV4 (2025 Model)

The all-new RAV4 debuts with bold exterior styling, improved suspension, and a roomier cabin. A 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain delivers a combined output of 219 horsepower, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, making it a capable performer on varied terrain.

The front fascia features a more aggressive grille, sleeker LED headlights, and sportier bumpers, giving the RAV4 a commanding new look.

Fortuner (2025 Model)

Also benefiting from Toyota’s latest design philosophy, the updated Fortuner now offers premium styling, a spacious and refined interior, and improved performance. Under the hood is a robust 2.7-litre petrol engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, available in both 4×2 and 4×4 variants—ideal for both city roads and rugged terrains.

The new 4Runner: Rugged evolution

Also joining Toyota’s impressive 2025 lineup is the redesigned Toyota 4Runner, a nameplate long associated with ruggedness, durability, and legendary off-road capabilities.

The new 4Runner has undergone a bold transformation, emerging with a muscular exterior, modernized styling, and upgraded off-road gear. It’s powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged engine, producing 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, delivering the perfect blend of performance and utility for adventure seekers.

With its enhanced toughness and modern tech, the 4Runner remains a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts and SUV purists.

Land Cruiser returns in full force

The Toyota family also welcomed the return of a legend: the all-new Land Cruiser. Following the successful launch of the Land Cruiser Prado last year, the full-sized Land Cruiser is back—bigger, bolder, and better equipped than ever.

This flagship SUV combines luxury, capability, and cutting-edge technology in a refined yet imposing package.

Whether it is ride comfort, off-road capability, spacious interior, advanced infotainment, or sheer presence, the 2025 Land Cruiser delivers on every front, further cementing Toyota’s dominance in the large SUV segment worldwide.

Corolla Cross: Toyota’s star in the compact SUV segment

Toyota is also gaining ground in the increasingly competitive compact SUV segment with the Corolla Cross. Leveraging the global success of the Corolla nameplate, the Corolla Cross brings practicality, style, and efficiency in a small SUV package that appeals to a wide range of buyers.

Loaded with advanced features and safety tech, this compact crossover is fast becoming a consumer favorite, especially in emerging markets. It complements the Corolla Sedan’s legacy as the world’s best-selling car model, helping Toyota capture even more market share.

From compact crossovers to luxury SUVs, Toyota’s 2025 lineup reflects a comprehensive evolution in design, engineering, and customer focus. With bold styling, expanded powertrain options, and a growing portfolio across all key segments, the automaker is poised to strengthen its global leadership while meeting the needs of a dynamic and diverse customer base.

As Toyota continues to innovate and expand, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year in its journey of mobility leadership, sustainability, and market dominance.