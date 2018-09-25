25 years on, Soyinka, others eulogise Oluwasanmi

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—EMINENT Nigerians, mostly from the academics recently converged on the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife to celebrate the Second Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Hezekiah Oluwasanmi, who died about 25 years ago for his outstanding contributions to the citadel of learning.

Leading the pack of discussants at the one-day event is Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, who described Professor Oluwasanmi as a deep thinker of note whose legacies in the university would remain un-obliterated in the history of humanity.

He affirmed that nothing could destroy the vibrant legacies the deceased had left behind adding that, “that is more than sufficient for us who fortunately, are still alive to attest to his vision and commitments.”

In his remarks, the institution Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede described the late vice chancellor as a builder of builders whose contributions to the growth of the university is yet to be outsmarted by other Vice-Chancellors that steered the affairs of the university after his exit.

Ogunbodede said: “The late Vice-Chancellor has written his name in the Guinness Book of World records with his outstanding and never-to-be- forgotten intimidating achievements in the campus.”

Also, the chairman, Board of Trustee, Professor Oluwasanmi Foundation, Most Revd (Prof) Adebayo Akinde said the memory of great men which professor Oluwasanmi typifies deserves to be preserved in order to serve as incentives and motivations unto generations to come.