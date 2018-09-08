2019: Buhari has done well, deserves second term – party chieftain

Abakaliki – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, Chief Egwu Chima said that President Muhammadu Buhari had done well in the delivery of his electoral promises to deserve a second term.

Chima, a former Commissioner of Information in Ebonyi, stated this in an interview on Saturday in Abakaliki.

He said that the outstanding performance of the President in his first term had brought a lot of attraction to the office of the presidency of the country as attested by the number of presidential aspirants jostling to take over from him.

Chima said that Buhari had restored and repositioned the country’s battered international image, making Nigeria a hub for genuine international investors.

The party chieftain said that though there were still some challenges in the country, Buhari had performed remarkably and had acquitted himself well as president of the country.

Chima, who is also a member of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), said those who said Buhari had not done well were either playing politics or refused to check the facts.

According to him, the president has achieved a lot in the areas on which he anchored his campaign promises, despite the herculean problems he met on ground.

“President Buhari has done well based on the facts available and not sentiments.

“He has done well in the delivery of his campaign promises despite the big problems he met on ground, especially in the fight against financial corruption, insurgency, and creating job among others.

“He has made the office of the presidency more attractive than any other president before him.

“The multiplicity of presidential aspirants, especially from the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), jostling to take over from Buhari is a testimony of one fact; thatt Buhari has made the office more attractive.

“Others who had ruled this country before dwelt on fear, trepidation, not identifying real issues and had played to the gallery.

“But he came and tackled what others feared to tackle and confronted those issues posing national disgrace and embarrassment head long without fear or favour.

“It is the excellent work that he is doing that he is now stepping on toes of those stealing from the country because so many of his policies are touching on the reach.

“He has steered the country back to economic growth after the global economic recession while some other countries are still wriggling under recession caused by crash in commodity prices.

“The country is out and is even doing well in the area of economic diversification,” Chima said.

He said that the credibility problem of the other aspirants from the opposition parties had made Buhari almost a ‘sole’ candidate in the 2019 presidential election.

“Buhari’s popularity has continued to soar with support base from every nook and cranny of the country.

“With the ‘integrity’ problem of most of the major aspirants from the opposition parties, Buhari will run almost as a sole candidate in the presidential election.

“Nigerians will massively vote to re-elect him for the second term in office in 2019.”

Chima, one of the founding fathers of Ebonyi, said the opposition were only seeing Buhari’s performance based on their perspectives which did not reflect the facts on ground. (NAN)