2019: AGAP’ll remove Okowa – Oyoro

As the 91 political parties in the country are jostling to produce candidates in their primaries to contest against each other in the 2019 elections the Delta State Chairman of All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP) Prince Alex Oyoro has said that the party will produce the next Governor of Delta State.



Oyoro made this assertion at Isiokolo, the headquarters of Ethiope East local government area when he went to present the Party manifesto to the people of the area.

The AGAP Chairman who was received by a mammoth crowd said “Today I am overwhelmed with the large crowd that came out to listen to the manifesto of AGAP the new generation Party, the most thrilling part is that this crowd is made of intellectuals and when you have intellectuals listeners and they give you their approval with the kind of applause you gave me now then is a sign of success.

“Having gotten your support and with the acceptance that AGAP have received across the State I am confident that AGAP will produce the next Governor of Delta State in 2019”.

A 30- man Strategy and Mobilization Committee with Prof. Jude Okoro as Chairman and Dr. Felix Otu as Secretary was inaugurated to achieve the aim.