2018 Guards Brigade Games: 7 Guard’s Battalion emerges winner

By Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja\

The week long Guards Brigade Sporting Competition 2018 which commenced on Monday September 3, ended on Friday, September 7, at the 1,800 capacity Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment Stadium with 7 Guards Battalion emerging overall champions with 57 points and carting away 8 of the trophies at stake.

Second position went to Guards Brigade Garrison with 55 points, while 177 Guards Battalion took 3rd position with 43 points.

176 Guards Battalion’s position was 4th, while 102 Guards Battalion came last.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Guest of honour and Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General GDK Myam, congratulated participants and winners of the various competitions saying their performances were brilliant.

While noting that the games, particularly the men and women combat relay races were hallmarks of physical fitness and mental alertness in the army, he commended authorities of Guards Brigade for organising such a commendable sporting fiesta despite its very busy schedule of providing security for the seat of government and Abuja and environs.

Earlier, Commander Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Umar Tama Musa, said introduction of combat relays and some others like taekwando and boxing was aimed at elevating discipline and physical fitness in the army especially with the myriad of security challenges in the country.

About 300 competitors and cultural groups drawn from 7 Guards Battalion, 102 Battalion, 176 Battalion, 177 Battalion and Guards Brigade Garrison took part in the competition.

The sporting week featured 14 games, including Badminton, Lawn Tennis, Taekwondo, Volleyball, football, Boxing, Handball, Basketball and Combat Relay for men and women

As part of the 2018 Guards Brigade Sporting week, a tug of war competition was held between a team belonging to the guest of honour, Major General GDK Myam and Guards Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Umar Tama Musa.

The competition was won by the team of the Brigade Commander.