Col Adebisi Onasanya takes over as Commander, Presidential Guards Brigade

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Presidential Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army, responsible for the security and protection of the Commander in Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the first family, has a new Commander.

The new Guards Brigade Commander is Col Adebisi Onasanya. He took over from Brigadier Gen Aminu Umar who is posted to Army War College, Nigeria.

Speaking shortly before handing over command, the outgone Commander, Brigadier General Aminu described Col Onasanya as a proper/thorough bread officer who will succeed in his new assignment.

“I have no doubt about his capacity. I have known him since his NDA days and I have no doubt that he is equal to the task. He has been part and parcel of the Guards Brigade for a long time. He is a wonderful officer, Onasanya will do well”.

Advising Battalion Commanders, officers and soldiers in his farewell remarks, the former Commander said, “Never fail to tell the truth to power. It is based on the information that you give the Commander that will lead him to succeed.

“For those just joining, the responsibility is that the stakes are high. Whatever you do now, know that you are doing at the national level. There is no room for failure at the national level. If you don’t leave up to expectation, there will be no place to hide”.

Brigadier General Aminu who is moving to Army War College as Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies said regarding his exit that “Change in the Army is a routine activity.”

Responding, Col Adebisi Onasanya while appreciating the outgone Commander for his warm reception and swift handover of the command noted that his achievement in the area of infrastructural development and general improvement in the welfare of the troops within the short period he served ataste to his dedication to serve and make meaningful contributions to the service of the nation.

He assured his predecessor of his commitment to continue with the good legacies to further enhance the welfare of the troops under command.

The new commander made it known to officers and men of the Brigade of his zeal to build upon the successes recorded by his predecessor stressing that, the task of moving the Brigade forward is the critical responsibility of all.

Col Onasanya urged personnel under command to key into his agenda of moving the Brigade to a greater height with more commitment, dedication and discipline always.

He also expressed gratitude to the COAS Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja for finding him worthy of the appointment, assuring him of his commitment towards achieving the Vision of the Army Chief and ensuring the security of lives and properties of all citizens within the Brigade’s Area of Responsibilities.

Earlier the new commander conducted round units under command which include 7 Guards Battalion Maitama, 102 Guards Battalion Suleja, 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada, 177 Guards Battalion Keffi and Guards Brigade Garrison located in Mambilla Barracks Asokoro in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). There was also a special farewell parade Organised in honour of the former Commander.

The high point of the ceremony was the signing of the handing and taking over note, decoration of the Commander with the Brigade Insignia and handing over of the Brigade flag of authority to the new Commander. The event was attended by Commanding Officers, officers, and men of the Brigade as well as civilian staff.

Recall that Col Onasanya was recently appointed Guards Brigade Commander by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja following redeployments and new appointments in the army.