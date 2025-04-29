Army launches Inter-Brigade games in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo, Taraba State — The Nigerian Army has officially commenced its annual Inter-Brigade Competition for junior personnel from the rank of Corporal and below within the 3 Division, with this year’s edition taking place in Taraba State.

The opening ceremony was held at the 20 Model Battalion in Serti, where the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Maj. Gen. Eyitayo Folusho Oyinlola—represented by the Commander of 6 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa—declared the event open.

Maj. Gen. Oyinlola urged all participants to exhibit discipline, resilience, and sportsmanship throughout the week-long competition. “This competition is not just about winning; it is about learning, bonding, and building the strength that defines the Nigerian Army,” he said. “I encourage all participating brigades to embrace the spirit of healthy rivalry and unity.”

He emphasized that the event aligns with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, to transform the Nigerian Army into a highly motivated and combat-ready force capable of executing its constitutional duties effectively in a joint and multi-agency environment.

Reassuring residents of Taraba State, Maj. Gen. Oyinlola reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to ensuring the safety and stability of the region.

Brigades participating in the competition include 6 Brigade Jalingo, 23 Brigade Yola, 33 Artillery Brigade Bauchi, 3 Division Garrison Jos, 43 Engineer Brigade, and 53 Signal Brigade—all under the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army.

The soldiers will compete in various military and endurance-based activities such as Drills, Map Reading, Swimming, Cross Country Runs, Weapons Handling, and Obstacle Crossing—fostering both physical readiness and operational cohesion across formations.