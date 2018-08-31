Grassroots devt: LASG embarks on 200 infrastructural projects across councils

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — AS part of measures to boost infrastructural development at the grassroots, the Lagos State Government said that over 200 community projects have been embarked on simultaneously across the 57 councils of the state.

This came as Governor Akinwunmi Ambode called on Community Development Associations, CDAs and Community Development Committees, CDCs, to be symbols of peace and harmony in their various communities.

He also restated his determination to continue to promote peaceful coexistence of all residents of the State regardless of their tribe, religion, and political affiliations.

The governor made the remarks during the celebration of the 2018 Eid -El Kabir celebration with members of the Community Advisory Council and Community Development Associations across the State at Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ambode, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Communities and Communications, Hakeem Sulaimon, urged all residents of the state to be prepared to play their parts in the development of the state even as they aspire to turn their aspirations into reality in the Centre of Excellence.

Ambode said: “Let me again use this opportunity to reassure all residents that we remain committed to the welfare and well-being of all citizens irrespective of their location within the state without prejudice to the ethnic, religious, political and socio-economic background.”

The Governor used the occasion to commend Community Development Associations who have completed their self-help projects and also advised those who are yet to complete theirs to do so in earnest.

Ambode told the CDA members that his promise to provide annual grants to complete self-help projects within their various neighbourhoods subsists, stressing that the fulfilment of the promise was hinged on the judicious use of the N500 million grants given to 275 Community Development Associations recently.

He said: “As we speak, we have over 200 different projects going on simultaneously in different locations across the State and this has greatly assisted in providing jobs for the citizenry.”

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communities and Communications, Hon. Sulaimon, in his welcome address delivered by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Fola Padonu informed the gathering that the celebration offers an opportunity for everyone to continue to showcase the spirit of peaceful coexistence, harmony, unity, and tolerance which according to her is the essence of Eid-El–Kabir.

Also, the CDC Chairman of Ijede, Mr. Ayoku Owolawi in a goodwill message, acknowledged what he described as ‘unexpected recognition’ given members of the various community associations across the State under the present administration in the State.

He assured the Governor that the trust reposed in them by the State Government would be jealously sustained by the CDCs and CDAs.