Gombe launches livestock vaccination against major diseases

…Jatau urges farmers, herders to embrace peace, veterinary services

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Gombe State Government has commenced a statewide vaccination campaign against major livestock diseases, including Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia, CBPP, Foot and Mouth Disease, FMD, and Peste des Petits Ruminants, PPR.

Flagging off the 2025/2026 vaccination exercise, the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, said the campaign was aimed at protecting livestock, safeguarding public health and strengthening the contribution of the livestock subsector to the state’s economy.

Jatau, who represented Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at the ceremony, said animal health was closely linked to human wellbeing and environmental health.

He said diseases affecting livestock could have serious implications for human health, particularly through the consumption of animal products and close interaction between humans and animals.

“Just as we emphasise the health of human beings, the health of the lower animals must also be considered and properly treated by human beings.

“Healthy animals mean that human beings are interacting with disease-free animals. Healthy animals are a source of healthy meat that we consume, while healthy animals also have more value than diseased animals,” he said.

The Deputy Governor said livestock remained a major source of livelihood, nutrition and employment for thousands of residents, while also providing milk, dairy products, animal traction and manure for agricultural activities.

He added that livestock and their by-products were important to socio-cultural and religious practices, as well as the leather and tannery industries.

Jatau said livestock production was also critical to Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts, noting that the subsector was a major employer of agricultural labour after crop farming.

“Livestock production is a major employer of agricultural labour next to crop farming. Many people are engaged in livestock production, as well as the marketing of livestock and livestock products,” he said.

State strengthens veterinary services

The Deputy Governor said the state government had introduced several measures to strengthen veterinary services and livestock development.

He said the government had established the Ministry of Livestock Development in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, while veterinary clinics across the state had also been renovated and equipped.

Other interventions, he said, included the construction of a Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, a solar-powered cold-chain facility and livestock training centres, as well as continuous statewide vaccination against animal diseases.

Jatau also disclosed that work had commenced on a 184-hectare Special Livestock Development Zone, which he said would provide critical infrastructure for the livestock value chain.

According to him, the facility will include an ultra-modern abattoir, tannery, international livestock market, veterinary hospital, poultry production unit and inland dry port.

He said the project would reduce the risks and difficulties associated with transporting live animals to other parts of the country, while creating opportunities for livestock owners and other players in the value chain.

“This is very important as it will save my cousins from carrying live animals to other parts of the country, in the midst of various inconveniences and sometimes accidents on the road,” Jatau said.

He urged stakeholders to support the successful completion and sustainability of the project.

Jatau urges farmers, herders to embrace peace

The Deputy Governor also linked sustainable livestock development to peaceful relations between farmers and herders, saying the government was taking measures to address conflicts arising from agricultural and pastoral activities.

He said the administration had constituted a Farmers-Herders Resolution Committee to promote peaceful coexistence, while efforts were also underway to re-demarcate and monument cattle routes and grazing reserves.

According to him, the measures were intended to facilitate livestock movement, reduce farmers-herders clashes and create a conducive environment for agricultural and livestock production.

“We need each other to live happily. At any rate, some of these animals belong to us, as some herders revealed to me,” he said.

Jatau called on local government chairmen, traditional rulers, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, livestock owners, farmers and other stakeholders to support the government’s peacebuilding and livestock development initiatives.

He particularly urged herders to use designated cattle routes where available and warned against moving livestock on major roads.

“The continuous use of the main roads has led to the collapse of many roads, starting from the shoulders of the road. Of course, this creates maintenance costs to the government,” he said.

The Deputy Governor also urged livestock owners and farmers to cooperate with veterinary personnel during the vaccination exercise, stressing that effective disease control required the collective efforts of government, livestock owners and communities.

He expressed optimism that the campaign would improve animal health and livestock productivity while contributing to food security and better livelihoods across the state.

Jatau subsequently declared the 2025/2026 statewide livestock vaccination campaign officially flagged off, describing it as part of the government’s efforts to improve animal health, protect human wellbeing and strengthen Gombe’s livestock economy.