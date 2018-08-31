Ambode Planning To Leave APC? Ah Ah, Haba!

Yesterday, I again stumbled on a report making the rounds that Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode is planning to defect to another party over alleged conclusion of All Progressives Congress, APC leadership, especially Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to replace him with another governorship candidate in the 2019 elections. Haba! Kilode?



The report specifically claimed that Ambode had told his aides that he was pondering defecting to either the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the African Democratic Congress (ADC) should the APC leadership deny him a second term ticket.

The same report also claimed that former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji, who is also an indigene of Epe, is being touted as Ambode’s likely replacement by the APC leadership.

Before addressing the tissue of lies the author of such malicious report purported, I need to quickly place it on record that this same Ikuforiji came out openly to dismiss such claim, describing it as the handiwork of mischief makers and detractors within the party. So I would rather not dwell on that issue, since we have heard from the horses’ mouth.

However, what baffles me is the wicked suggestion that our Governor intends to leave the APC, a party that he has struggled to build over the last three years. This is sacrilege, unbelievable and absolutely despicable! As a keen follower of the political developments in the Centre of Excellence, I know for sure that this is a hoax and a cheap blackmail. It is totally baseless and unfounded.

This is the pastime of detractors and more so in this era of social media where anybody with access to the internet can sit down and conjure falsehood and present it as the truth, one would not be too surprised about this report. Personally, I am not surprised that shameless elements are again up in arms and putting up crass report since it aligns with their evil agenda to cling to any straw in a desperate attempt to denigrate the government of the day in Lagos.

What we all know to be true is that there is no such plan by the governor to seek reelection in 2019 on the platform of another party other than the APC. Why should he anyway when he is the acknowledged poster boy of the party right now!

The Governor has spent the last three years in transforming the State through sterling projects and programmes and it is glaring even to his critics that the State has been moved a notch higher since he assumed office and he is ever ready to surpass what he has already achieved in the second term.

People should also care to note that this is the season of political jobbers and more of such baseless, unfounded and irresponsible report would find its way to the open space before the elections and so, the public should be wary of such malicious fabrications targeted at creating disaffection and confusion where none exists.

By Mr. Henry Gbadebo