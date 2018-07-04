Wike committed to devt of Rivers —Tambuwal

SOKOTO State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday, described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as a promise-keeper, who was committed to the development of the state.

Tambuwal said this while commissioning the College of Medical Sciences building at the Rivers State University.

This came as Governor Wike berated the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for failing to attract a single project to the state, but resorting to falsehood on the execution of projects in the state.

The two leaders spoke, yesterday, when Governor Tambuwal was invited by Governor Wike to commission the College of Medical Sciences building, initiated and constructed by the Wike administration.

He said: “I am tempted to recommend Governor Wike so highly. He is the ‘Ekwueme of Rivers State. It only takes a leader with a vision, passion and commitment to come up with this idea and implement it.”

He said that no investment was greater than investments in the area of education, pointing out that Wike deserves praises.

In his address, Governor Wike said that it was unfortunate that Mr Chibuike Amaechi would lie about projects delivered by the current administration to improve the living condition of the people.

“There are several projects which were initiated, constructed and commissioned by my administration. Amaechi didn’t have meaningful projects, that was why he had no projects to commission. We have meaningful projects and we will continue to commission them.

“Projects such as Sakpenwa-Bori Road, National Industrial Court, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Rivers State Ecumenical Centre, Federal High Court Complex, Court of Appeal, Igwuruta-Chokocho, College of Medical Sciences building, Elelenwo-Akpajo, Traditional Rulers Secretariat, Rumuokoro Market and Park, Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty, Government Secondary School, Onne, Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta and several others were the brainchild of this administration.”