Stakeholders fault ‘Not Too Young to Run Law’

By Gabriel Olawale

Lagos—Political stakeholders in Lagos State have faulted the ‘Not Too Young to Run’ Bill recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying “It will only promote ‘god fatherism” in Nigeria politics.

They spoke at a one-day conference organized by Leadership Empowerment And Resource Network, LEARN in partnership with Young African Leaders Initiative, YALI.

Speaking, former Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Tokunbo Odutola, said the party primaries which required delegate support were often influenced with money.

He said: “So tell me, where will a 25 years old graduate get money to campaign and mobilize for support? During my own time, people will come and meet me, saying: ‘Honourable, how much are you giving each delegate that will vote for you because the other person gave certain amount of money to delegates? It is a good thing for youth to run but when I look at the law, I see it as another way for ‘god fatherism’ and ‘inheritance to continue’.”

Corroborating, former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture, Oyinlomo Danmole, said: “The first thing for youth is to get interested in politics and not in running. Get interested in what is going on in that party because most time illiterate control political meetings and the few who are educated once you start contributing and people see sense in how you analyze things, people start developing interest in you.”

In her remark, Founder of LEARN and wife of Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mrs. Abimbola Fashola urged the youths to make positive contributions in their immediate environment and start their political ambition from the grass root.