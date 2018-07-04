Ekiti 2018: PDP kicks against police deployment

By Dayo Johnson

THE South West Chapter of the People Democratic Party has kicked against the deployment of 30,000 policemen to Ekiti state for the July 14 governorship election.

It’s National Vice Chairman Dr Eddy Olafeso said in Akure that it was a misplaced priority while other volatile states are neglected of the required security personnel.

“They are sending 30000 police to a small state of Ekiti for an election when the country is yearning for security in all other sphere such as Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau , Yobe and everywhere,” he said.

Olafeso said withdrawing the security operatives from their present post will create security lapses. According to him “rumours from reliable source had it that these security men are the ones to be used to rig the election on July 14 in Ekiti. “Fayemi has even boasted that they will use the power and the might of the federal government to bear upon Ekiti state but they are hell wrong.”