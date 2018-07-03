EGCDF executed over 123 projects in 13yrs —Ukori

By Gab Ejuwa

Chairman of Egbema and Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, based in Warri North and Warri South West Local Government Areas of Delta State, Mr Jude Ukori, has said that the foundation had executed over 123 projects since its inception 13 years ago.

Ukori during the Annual General Meeting of EGCDF in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, said the AGM was held in order to render account of stewardship to meet up with statutory requirements and international best practices.

He said that the Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, which gave birth to EGCDF, had thrived for 13 years with tremendous positive impacts on their communities.

Ukori said the GMoU governance model which promotes the principle of participatory partnership among stakeholders had attracted mutual benefits to the communities.

He urged government, CNL and other International Oil Companies as well as the National Assembly to adopt the model in the current draft of the Petroleum Host/Impacted Communities Development Bill.