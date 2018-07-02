Atiku woos south west delegates’ support for PDP primary election

Former vice president and PDP presidential hopeful, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has enjoined the PDP South West delegates to make a better choice by supporting his candidature in the forthcoming PDP primary elections.

This clarion call was made by Mr Oladimeji Fabiyi, chairman, All Atiku Support Groups (AASG), who represented Atiku Abubakar at the inauguration of the South West Zone Leadership of the Atiku Democratic Movement at Ibadan

Mr Fabiyi, at the occasion, said Atiku remains the candidate with a clear vision and adequate strength of character to return PDP and the nation back to glory. He described Atiku as a bridge builder par excellence, a unifier, a successful businessman and a complete democrat; adding that Atiku has remained a loyal friend and a good in-law to the South West people of Nigeria.

He further said as a demonstration of his love for the South West, Atiku recently appointed a worthy son of the zone in the person of Otunba Gbenga Daniels as the Director General of his Presidential campaign organization and equally himself who occupies a strategic position in the same Atiku campaign organization. He therefore appealed for total support for Atiku considering his enormous loyalty and genuine friendship he has shown to the good people of South West Nigeria

Mr Fabiyi also congratulated the Leadership of the Atiku Democratic Movement under the National Leadership of Mr Mogaji Chris Fawole for the official inauguration of the group’s south west executives. Mr Fabiyi said he is delighted that more groups are coming up and are taking the initiatives of promoting and propagating the candidature of Atiku’s presidency come 2019.

He said more than ever before the Nigerian youths are equally taking the center stage in the journey towards 2019; adding that this is quite commendable and encouraging as everybody is now determined to effect a change come 2019.

He emphasized that his principal, the Waziri of Adamawa has already promised 40 per cent slot for the youths in his government if he is voted into power in 2019. He advised the youths not to take this opportunity for granted as no other presidential aspirants or candidates have been bold enough to openly commit he or herself to the youths as Atiku has proudly done

Mr Fabiyi also told his audience that Atiku is unhappy over the incessant killings and the instability that have engulfed the country, he therefore urged his audience that as we approach 2019 to support a leader with competence and unflinching character with an uncanny capacity to lead our country out of the woods. He said with Atiku, Nigeria will be safe and secured and more jobs will be created for our teeming youths with abundant open doors of opportunity for every Nigerian to excel and collectively build a country of our dream

In his conclusion, he appealed to the youths and women to remember that they have a role to play in the rescue of our nation. He declared that 2019 is a defining moment for Nigerians as a nation and we must not lose the opportunity to get it right this time around