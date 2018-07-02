Kano Hisbah Board arrests 5 ladies over alleged immorality

Kano – The Kano State Hisbah Board on Monday said it arrested five young ladies allegedly involved in immoral acts in the city.



The immorality of any type is banned under the Sharia Law in Kano State.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Adamu Yahaya, told NAN in Kano that the suspects were arrested on Sunday evening around 9 p.m. at Danbare Quarters in Gwale Local Government Area during a special patrol.

He said that a report was received from the community that five girls were camped in a rented apartment by their male friends, adding that the community suspected the apartment was being used as a brothel.

He added that the suspects were between the ages of 18 and 20.

Yahaya said “our men were in the area around 9 p.m. on Sunday evening and arrested five suspects at the apartment.”

The spokesman, however, explained that the board would invite the ladies’ parents to sign an undertaking on their behalf to be of good behaviour in future “because the ladies are first time offenders.”

According to him, once the parents sign the undertaking, the five ladies will be released to them.

Yahaya noted that the suspects were brought from Abuja by their male friends since Sallah celebration.

In another development, the board had confiscated 300 crates of assorted beer in a shop in Naibawa quarters, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

He explained that the commodity would be destroyed at a later date to be announced by the board and the suspects would be screened and charged to court.

Yahaya urged the public to support the efforts of the board at ensuring a better society.

He also advised youths in the state to shun all forms of immorality, be God fearing and strive to live a worthy life.

The official also appealed to parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children to enable them to grow up as responsible citizens.