Economy: PDP to engineer single digit lending, champion local content if…

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its blueprint for economic recovery includes pursuing deliberate policies capable of guaranteeing single-digit commercial lending rate across all productive sectors, if it secures the mandate of Nigerians in 2019.

The party stated that its economic blueprint will make a turnaround of the prevailing double digits rate pursued by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the past three years.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this when a delegation from a coalition of small and medium enterprise owners paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja, weekend, also pledged the readiness of the party to formulate and implement policies geared towards boosting local content initiative across critical sectors of the economy.