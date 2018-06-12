World Cup: Fans urge NFF to pay Super Eagles’ allowances promptly

Lafia – Fans in Lafia have urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure the prompt payment of allowances to motivate the Super Eagles to glory at the Russia 2018 World Cup.



The fans spoke on Tuesday in Lafia on the Coupe de Mundial which kicks off on Thursday.

The Super Eagles will play their opening game against the Vatreni of Crotaia at Kalininggrad.

Danmusa Mohammed, Vice-President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), North-Central Zone, said that welfare issues such as payment of allowances must be taken seriously to get the best out of the team.

He added that so far, the NFF had been impressive on issues of welfare of the players, adding that it should be sustained.

“Motivation can come from different fronts and prompt payment of allowances is one of those fronts. So, the issue must not be taken lightly because it is a two edged sword.

“If players are promptly paid and offered incentives to win, we can get the best out of them but if their welfare is not prioritised, a lot can go wrong,’’ he said.

Richard Ajegena, Media Officer of Aklosendi International FC of Lafia, a Bet9ja Nigeria National League (NNL) side, said giving priority to the welfare of the team would go a long way in motivating them.

He added that so far, the NFF has done well with regards to a good camp location in Austria and friendly games against strong teams among other efforts.

Ajegena advised that welfare issues must be addressed as at when due to guard against any rancour that would affect the performance of the team in Russia.

He said the NFF had done well so far with the friendly games as a way of boosting their morale, urging it to take care of their match bonuses timely.

Eche Amos, Board Member and Media Officer of Nigerian Shooting Federation (NSF), said the issue of bonuses would not be an issue in Russia 2018 given the preparations put in place by the NFF.

He urged Nigerians representing the country in the World Cup and other competitions to ignore the monetary aspect and exhibit their patriotism.

“I think it’s high time we stopped complaining about money. This is not club football. This is a national assignment. So, patriotism should be more important than the money.

“It’s an honour for them to wear the national flag. Nevertheless, I urge the NFF to do the needful and settle all welfare issues, including bonuses, but patriotism should be their focus not money,’’ he said. (NAN)