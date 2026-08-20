NFF faces FG sanctions after Super Eagles, Falcons World Cup failures

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly facing mounting pressure from the National Sports Commission (NSC) amid growing concerns over the administration and performance of Nigerian football.

The NFF leadership has allegedly been given 24 hours to step aside, although the claim has not been independently confirmed by the NSC, AriseNews reports.

The development comes amid renewed criticism of the country’s football administration following a series of disappointing results involving Nigeria’s national teams.

The Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has intensified scrutiny of the NFF, while the Super Falcons also suffered a major setback after failing to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Critics have subsequently raised questions about the leadership and management of Nigerian football.

The federation has also faced allegations of maladministration, financial mismanagement and poor decision-making, with calls for greater accountability from football stakeholders and supporters.

The reported pressure comes as the National Sports Commission (NSC) had cancelled the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) electoral congress, which was scheduled to hold on September 27 in Lafia, Nasarawa State, to pave the way for a thorough reorganisation of the federation.

In the interim, the NSC is set to name a “normalisation committee” to run the nation’s football affairs for three months.

Vanguard News