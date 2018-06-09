USA ‘94 : The World Cup Final

….Nigeria’s build up to the World Cup finals was breathtaking

The group phase

After winning the Africa Cup of Nations in April, which technically served as a good warm up programme since the Mundial was only two months away, Westerhofs team played a series of friendly matches against Colombia (Nigeria lost 1-0), Sweden (Nigeria lost 3-1), Surinam (Nigeria won 2-1), Romania (Nigeria lost 2-0) and Georgia, whom Nigeria beat 5-0 in Ibadan in the traditional farewell home game for Nigerian fans before major tournaments. New players like Nwankwo Kanu, Tijani Babangida and ]ero Shakpoke also formed part of the buildup but didn’t make the squad.

When it emerged that Nigeria would play against Argentina, Greece and Bulgaria in Group D, there were mixed reactions as to whether the Super Eagles could survive in the group. However, departure to the United States was a memorable one after the win over Georgia as Nigerians looked forward to a successful first time out at soccers greatest showpiece.

Nigeria vs Bulgaria

Nigeria’s first game was against Bulgaria and it took place at the magnificent Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on 21st June 1994 before some 45,000 spectators. And sure enough, it was a memorable start for the new African champions.

Nigeria defeated Bulgaria convincingly by 3-0 but that was after they overcame some early jitters during which the Europeans could have scored a couple of goals themselves. Goalkeeper Peter Rufai made several crucial saves which kept Nigeria in the contest until the outfield players found their feet. Once they did, Bulgaria was in trouble.

Rashidi Yekini’s opening goal, in the 21st minute, showed the precision and passion that the Nigerians had brought to the competition.

After he turned home a pass centered by the speedy Finidi George, the momentum carried Yekini into the Bulgarian net. He held the netting with both hands, his eyes pressed shut as he screamed with joy. It was a historic moment. He had scored Nigeria first ever goal at the FIFA World Cup finals.

Six minutes later, Nigeria took a 2-0 lead when Yekini took the ball past Bulgarian defender Trifon Ivanov on right flank and crossed for Daniel Amokachi. When another Bulgarian defender, Zlatko lankov, fell, Amokachi was able to successfully chase the loose ball to the right of goalkeeper Borislav Mihailov, Amokachi turned, and from a difficult angle scored a left-footed shot for a 2-0 lead that took control of the game.

“After the second goal,” said Penev,the Bulgarian coach, “the team lost its motivation and the quality of the game came down.” Nigeria took advantage of the Bulgarian meltdown and Amuneke scored a third goal in the second half to complete the rout. A proud Clemens Westerhof could not hide his delight at the post-match conference. He told journalists who had been impressed by the speed and power of the African champions:”I told them (my players) it’s show time.You show them what you can do.We came to show we can play football in Africa.We are there. Maybe the next match we lose. It doesn’t matter.”

NIGERIA’S SQUAD AT USA ’94

Goalkeepers: Wilfred Agbonavbare (Rayo Vallecano), Alloysius Agu (RFC Liege), Peter Rufai (GA Eagles, Hol)

Defenders: Augustine Eguavoen (Kortrijk), Benedict Iroha (Vitesse Arnhem), Stephen Keshi (Molenbeek), Uche Okechukwu (Fenerbahce), Chidi Nwanu (Anderlecht), Michael Emenalo (Eintracht Trier), Uche Okafor (Hannover 96).

Midfielders: Mutiu Adepoju (Racing Santander), Emeka Ezeugo(Budapest Honved),Finidi George(Ajax Amsterdam),Austin Jay-Jay Okocha(Eintracht Frankfurt),Thompson Oliha(Africa Sports),Sunday Oliseh(RFC Liege),Emmanuel Amuneke(Zamalek)

Forwards: Victor Ikpeba (AS Monaco), Samson Siasia (Nantes), Roshidi Yekini (Vitoria Setubal), Efan Ekoku (Norwich City), Daniel Amokachi (Club Brugge).

Nigeria vs Argentina

The Super Eagles next game against Argentina at the Foxboro Stadium in Boston was always going to difficult. The former world champions, inspired by the legendary Diego Maradona, had earlier beaten Greece 4-0 to go top of the group. Samson Siasia drew first blood as Super Eagles took a shock lead, but the tricky South Americans came from behind to overcome the feisty Nigerians 2-1, Claudio Caniggia scoring a brace on the day.

However,the match later took on a historic significance when FIFA announced that Maradona had failed a drugs test and had been banned from the rest of the tournament.It was the last game that the 1986 World Cup hero would play on the global stage and it was against Nigeria.

Nigeia vs Greece

Finidi George and Daniel Amokachi found the net on a moonlit night as Nigeria cruised to a 2-0 win over Greece also at the Foxboro Stadium. More than 50.000 fans turned up to see the African champions topping Group D in style. But only Greece was eliminated as the other three teams went through to the Round of 16.

A 1-0 win against Greece would have seen Nigeria travelling to the American west coast for the next round. But Amokachi’s late goal gave the Eagles a superior goal difference and ensured they would remain in Boston for the round of 16 as group winners.

Round of 16: Nigeria versus Italy

Nigeria’s World Cup fairy-tale run came to an end with a painful defeat by Italy at the Foxboro Stadium. A 27th minute goal by Emmanuel Amuneke gave Nigeria a 1-0 lead at half-time, and they appeared to be heading for an upset against the former world champions. But their star player Roberto Baggio scored just two minutes from the final whistle to tie the game and force extra time.

Ten minutes into extra time, Nigeria’s full back Austin Eguavoen committed a foul in the Nigerian goal area and the referee awarded a penalty kick to Italy. Baggio scored again from the spot, giving Italy a 2-1 win and knocking Nigeria out of the tournament. Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Super Eagles’ World Cup campaign was considered a tremendous success for a team that was making its debut.

THE AFTERMATH

Unfortunately, the Super Eagles elimination led to a lot of recriminations between Clemens Westerhof and some of his players. Before the match against Italy, Westerhof had sought to change the team’s hotel because he felt the players were being distracted by visitors. When he passed out the instruction, however, the players flatly refused to move. “At that point, we lost it (the match against Italy),” Westerhof reflected later. “We already lost it because discipline had broken down, the family spirit was gone.”

Captain Stephen Keshi was equally critical of Westerhof, which was quite unusual. “We refused to move because the players were already used to the hotel. Westerhof did not carry us along in his decision.” The players also had a running battle with officials of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA).

Although both sides had agreed on the match bonuses and appearance fees before the competition, FA Secretary General Alhaji Sani Toro said the players started agitating for more. “Before the game against Italy, they threatened not to play unless we agreed to their demands. The Federal Government had to send additional funds which I personally went to collect at the Nigeria Embassy in New York. Unfortunately, we still lost the game and we were eliminated.”

Westerhof did not return to Nigeria with the Super Eagles. “He took permission to leave straight for Holland because his contract with us had expired,” said FA chairman, Rtd. Air Commodore Emeka Omeruah. But most observers believed Westerhof left in anger over his falling-out with his players, frustrated by their rebellion in his last days in charge. Yet, the great things they had achieved together during his five-year tenure will never be forgotten in the history of Nigerian football.