UBA extends LEO to customers across Africa

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has unveiled an electronic-banking platform called LEO in Cameroon, Zambia, Cote D’Ivoire, Senegal and Congo in a bid to ease banking transactions for its customers across Africa.

Leo, according to the lender, has been very active in Nigeria by delivering lifestyle and quality banking through the Facebook Messenger chat platform.

The product, according to the bank, is incorporated with certain features such as artificial intelligence personality which include addressing any type of banking concerns raised by customers.

Using the product, customers are able to open new accounts, receive instant transaction notifications, check their balances on the go, transfer funds and airtime top up. They can also confirm cheques, pay bills, apply for loans, freeze accounts, request for mini statements, amongst other things.

Speaking at the Launch of Leo, Group Managing Director, UBA, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, said that Leo is part of the initiatives for developing strategies aimed at easing transactions for the bank’s customers, while ensuring safety of their transactions.

He noted that the product would show up on other social platforms in the future, adding that all it takes to enjoy the services is simply to have a Facebook account.

Uzoka stated: “The formulation of this product, is consistent with the bank’s customer 1st philosophy, where we are doing things not the way we like, but focusing on what the customers want, where they want it, and in the exact platform they want it.”

On his part, the Group Head of Online Banking at UBA, Mr. Austine Abolusoro, noted that Leo is an artificial intelligence personality to address any type of banking concerns raised by customers.