Tek Experts scales up support for education

… Sponsors teachers from OAU to TTNF development sessions

As part of its support to the advancement of education in Nigeria, Tek Experts, a leading provider of business and IT support solutions, recently sponsored 17 teachers from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) to the Train The Teachers Foundation’s Quarterly learning sessions and training programs organized by TTNF and WhyBlueSky.

The initiative, which is aimed at improving the art of teaching for participating teachers, is part of the Tek Experts Malta-to-Nigeria project which seeks to improve the level of technical expertise in the region.

Tek Experts Malta Country Manager, Ognyan Kiryakov, speaking on the why they supported the initiative explained that everywhere in the world Tek Experts is driven by the desire and passion to invest in talent and support its growth and development.

“Nigeria is often referred to as the ‘Giant of Africa’ and there is so much potential talent that could benefit from that extra level of support to be the best it can be. This talent can be found in schools, workplaces and even among young entrepreneurs. Tek Experts Malta decided to support the development of talent by investing in the education sector and that’s why we sponsored 17 teachers from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University. The program will enable them improve their skills and become better equipped for the modern day classroom.”.

On the Objective of the training sessions, CEO of The Teaching Network Foundation, Dr Dolapo Ogunbanwo highlighted how the foundation seeks to provide continuous professional development programs for teaching professionals in Nigeria. He said: “the principle behind this objective is the coaching principle, whereby teachers come together to share learning, practices and experiences”.

Ogunbanwo commended Tek Experts for the support and partnership refer to the gesture as one that is hugely impactful and should be emulated. “Tek Experts has shown its commitment once again towards investing in talent and we’re grateful for their support as we call on other companies to come on board.”

A beneficiary of the initiative and Vice Principal of Moremi High School, Obafemi Awolowo described the training as hugely beneficial: “We have learnt so much from our participation here. During the training we learned that study skills should be included in the school curriculum to enable students develop effective comprehension and grasping skills. Being sponsored by Tek Experts is evidence of the fact the company is committed to investing in education and we promise to make the best use of the knowledge and skills acquired in our classrooms.”

Speaking on the need to build best brains among Nigerian teachers, one of the facilitators at the training, David Wilson maintained that only a best brain teacher can raise a best brain student “Our focus is to improve the intellectual capacity of the teacher so that they can adequately train these students to perform brilliantly even at global level.”

Agata Wilam, C.E.O WhyBlueSky, while speaking on the importance of adopting 21 st century teaching and learning methods, said it is important the participating teachers effectively translate the knowledge and skills they got during the training into the classroom. “Programs like this show how important it is to focus on imparting 21 st century skills; skills like collaboration, creativity, communication and critical thinking, which will help them fit into the modern day classroom.”

The Teaching Network Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that enables the self and professional development of teachers in order to enable improved learning outcomes for students.